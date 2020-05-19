Arthur Lee (Butch) Deel, 62, of Sunderland, MD died peacefully May 9, 2020 at the home of a sister following a courageous battle with spinal cancer.



Born in Welch, WV on May 14, 1957, he is the son of the late Henry and Nettie Marie McGraw Deel of Anawalt, WV. He attended Anawalt School and graduated from Mount View High School. In 1983, he moved to Maryland where he had a successful career in automotive repair work, and classic car restoration and collection.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Cecil and William (Billy), an infant brother Larkin, his niece Deborah Lynn Smith, and nephew John Stepp and his wife Kimmie Cox Stepp.



Survivors include his sisters Betty Twigg of Naples, FL; Mary Sue DeFoe (Dennis) of Fort Myers, FL, Rose Flora (Alan) of Prince Frederick, MD; James (Betty) of Wilmington, NC; John of Hillsville, VA; numerous nieces and nephews, and many southern Maryland friends.



In keeping with Arthur's wishes, there were no funeral services. He chose cremation as arranged by Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, MD.



