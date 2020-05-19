Arthur Lee "Butch" Deel
1957 - 2020
Arthur Lee (Butch) Deel, 62, of Sunderland, MD died peacefully May 9, 2020 at the home of a sister following a courageous battle with spinal cancer.

Born in Welch, WV on May 14, 1957, he is the son of the late Henry and Nettie Marie McGraw Deel of Anawalt, WV. He attended Anawalt School and graduated from Mount View High School. In 1983, he moved to Maryland where he had a successful career in automotive repair work, and classic car restoration and collection.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Cecil and William (Billy), an infant brother Larkin, his niece Deborah Lynn Smith, and nephew John Stepp and his wife Kimmie Cox Stepp.

Survivors include his sisters Betty Twigg of Naples, FL; Mary Sue DeFoe (Dennis) of Fort Myers, FL, Rose Flora (Alan) of Prince Frederick, MD; James (Betty) of Wilmington, NC; John of Hillsville, VA; numerous nieces and nephews, and many southern Maryland friends.

In keeping with Arthur's wishes, there were no funeral services. He chose cremation as arranged by Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, MD.

Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
