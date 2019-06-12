August Hale Vandermer was a beloved husband and father, internationally recognized epidemiologist, skilled craftsman, avid sailor and skier, Eagle Scout, witty friend, and wise counselor. He died from hepatic failure on April 18, 2019 in Prince Frederick, MD. Hale was loved and respected by virtually everyone fortunate enough to know him.

He grew up in Charleroi, PA, and earned a Bachelor's degree from California State Teachers' College of Pennsylvania in 1960. He then joined the staff of the newly created Peace Corps and was assigned to teach survival skills to volunteers at the Peace Corps training camp in Puerto Rico.

After returning from Puerto Rico, Hale enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and earned a Master's degree in land use planning and a Ph.D. in environmental health. He became a senior epidemiologist with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and served as EPA's representative to the United Nations Environmental Program.

Hale loved to ski and sail, and he delighted in using his considerable skills as a craftsman. In 1996, he and his adoring wife, Barbara, purchased a 36-foot sailing sloop and spent countless hours over the succeeding years sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, as well as trips to along the East Coast and island hopping in the Caribbean.

A Baha'i memorial service to Celebrate the Life of August Hale Vandermer will be held at 4 p.m. on June 23 in the Chesapeake room at the Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa, Chesapeake Beach, MD. The service will be followed by a two-hour cruise on Hale's beloved Chesapeake Bay. All are welcome. As space is limited for the cruise, attendees are requested to RSVP by June 14 to Laura Barmby at [email protected] or 240-372-1863.