Barbara Jean Sprecher, 73, of Huntingtown, passed away April 1, 2019 at Asbury Solomons from complications of ALS. She was born Jan. 14, 1946 in Hagerstown, MD, to the late Charles David Sr. and Margarette (Steele) Betts.

Barbara was a Navy wife and mother and a consummate shopper with extremely good taste. Barbara was the Meals on Wheels coordinator for central Calvert County for over 10 years. She was involved in 4-H with her daughters and continued to support 4-H by registering projects in every fair in Calvert County until 2018.

Barbara was a member of the Calvert County Council on Aging. She was the president of Emmanuel Church United Methodist Women and the president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 85 for over 10 years. Barbara also volunteered at Calvert Churches Community Food Pantry, where she prepared bags of food for less fortunate county residents. Barbara was employed with Calvert County tourism at Chaneyville Road and Solomons Center, retiring in 2017.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert Edward Sprecher; daughters: Marsha Anne Smith and husband Timmy, of Huntsville, AL; Heather Renee Wheaton and husband Dirk, of Keller, TX; grandchildren: Max and Huntter Smith and Drew Wheaton. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles David Betts Jr.

Family and friends will be received Thursday, April 4, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A service will be held Friday at Emmanuel United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD, on Monday, April 8 at 1 p.m.

Donations in Barbara's name may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church or Calvert Churches Community Food Pantry.

