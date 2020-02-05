|
|
Barbara Riggs England Kehoe passed away January 25, 2020, at the Glenwood, Maryland, home of her granddaughter and with loving family members at her side. She had celebrated her 98th birthday on January 13. Barbara was born in Ijamsville, Maryland. Her parents, John Walter England and Evelyn Riggs England, were descendants of early settlers in the Frederick area.
Her dad, a home builder, built a cottage in Breezy Point where she spent summers during her childhood. She lived most of her adult life in Calvert County at her home in The Willows.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband James Henry Kehoe, Jr., her parents, and her brother John Walter England III (Nick). She is survived by her four children: Courtney Ann Thomas (Jim), James Henry Kehoe III (Cathy), Barbara Sue Kehoe and Mary Lou Lane (Gothard). She will also be greatly missed by grandchildren Emily Rushing, M.D. (Nathan). Bradley Kehoe (Aline), Rex Kehoe, Major Ruth Kehoe, USMC and sisters in law Claudine England and Genevieve Snodgrass. In recent years Barbara's life was enriched by the arrival of her two precious great grandchildren Nathan Rushing and Isabela Kehoe.
Private funeral services were held at Emmanuel Church in Huntingtown, Maryland, and she was laid to rest next to her beloved Jim in the small, historic churchyard.
Memorial donations in Barbara's honor may be made to: Burnett Calvert Hospice House, PO Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD, 20678, 410-535-0892 or online at calverthospice.org. Donations can also be made to the . Expressions of sympathy to the family can be sent to the memorial website at rauschfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Feb. 7, 2020