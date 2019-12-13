Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rausch Funeral Home
20 American Ln
Lusby, MD 20657
(410) 326-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Bert Thornley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bert Lee Thornley Jr.


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bert Lee Thornley Jr. Obituary
Bert Lee Thornley, Jr., 70, of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away on November 18, 2019.

He was born on February 16, 1949 in Charleston, S.C. to the late Bert Lee Thornley, Sr. and Betty Rose Thornley. Bert was also preceded in death by his Grandparents: Russell Edward and Florence Gertrude Paylor, Bert Lee and Addie Sofronia Thornley and his siblings: Russell Edward Thornley, Robert Steele Thornley, Richard Lunn Thornley and Lori Ann Goldenthal.

Bert served in the U.S. Army, 1st Infantry Division as an Intelligence Analyst, MACV. He was an Interrogator in the Republic of Vietnam from 1969-1970. Bert received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign, Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star, Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.

Throughout his 40 year career, Bert owned multiple Security Central Station Alarm Companies in Michigan, Virginia and Maryland. After his retirement he continued consulting and systems design until his passing.

Bert's interests included hunting, fishing, sailing and gardening.

Bert is survived by his daughter, Shaunna Victoria Thornley, and a grand son Kaiden Sean LaFayette. Bert was married to Renee J. LaFayette for 12 years.

Services will be held privately in the spring.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -