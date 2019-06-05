Bonnie J. Baca (nee Hughes), 75, of Bethlehem, formerly of Minnesota, NYC, and Maryland, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 surrounded by family in St. Luke's Hospital.

Bonnie was one classy lady. Many admired her for her intelligence, grace, wit, and love of all things beautiful. She will be missed for her artful guidance in home and landscape design and improvements, travel planning, entertainment and fashion savvy. Bonnie had the uncanny ability to turn the most everyday, mundane event into a grand adventure.

Survivors: Loving husband of 30+ years, Doug Crouch; daughter, Lisa M. Johnson (Maggie Vermeal); grandchildren: Garrick Vermeal (TuzdÃ© Nazaire), Erin Vermeal, all of NJ; brothers and sister: Ronald N. Hughes (Shirlee); Dr. Kenneth G. Hughes (Tina); Lesley Hughes-Seamans (Steve Seamans), all of MN; nieces, great nephews and niece (another on the way); and many loving cousins. Predeceased by Gordon W. Hughes and Jean (MacKenzie) Hughes (parents); John Perry Hughes (brother); David and Faye Crouch (brother-in-law and sister-in-law).

Services: Two Celebrations of Bonnie's life will be held: Saturday, June 29, Noon-4 p.m. at The Allentown Art Museum, 31 N. 5th St., Allentown, Gathering from Noon-2 p.m. with light refreshment. Formal service at 2 p.m. and Saturday, July 13, Noon-4 p.m. at The U of M Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, MN, with the same schedule as the Allentown event.

Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com

Memorials: in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bonnie's Education Fund for her Grandchildren. Checks payable to her daughter Lisa M. Johnson. Send to: Lisa M. Johnson, 4 South Orange Ave., #118, South Orange, NJ 07079. Published in The Calvert Recorder on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary