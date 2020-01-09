Home

Brenda Lynn (Bickham) Marcum


1956 - 2019
Brenda Lynn (Bickham) Marcum Obituary
Brenda Lynn Marcum (nee Brenda Lynn Bickham) passed away this morning (December 26, 2019) after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, John R. Marcum; her son, James W. Marcum and his wife Megh Marcum; her grandson, James W. Marcum, Jr.; her sister, Elaine H. Keech; her brothers, Robert K. Bickham, Jr. and W. Wesley Bickham; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, John R. Marcum, Jr. and her daughter, Iris Blair Marcum. Beloved by family and friends alike, she leaves a Brenda-shaped hole in all our hearts.
Published in The Calvert Recorder from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
- ADVERTISEMENT -