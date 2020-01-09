|
|
Brenda Lynn Marcum (nee Brenda Lynn Bickham) passed away this morning (December 26, 2019) after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, John R. Marcum; her son, James W. Marcum and his wife Megh Marcum; her grandson, James W. Marcum, Jr.; her sister, Elaine H. Keech; her brothers, Robert K. Bickham, Jr. and W. Wesley Bickham; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, John R. Marcum, Jr. and her daughter, Iris Blair Marcum. Beloved by family and friends alike, she leaves a Brenda-shaped hole in all our hearts.
Published in The Calvert Recorder from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020