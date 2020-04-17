Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(301) 855-0888
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol DeGeorge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann DeGeorge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann DeGeorge Obituary
Carol Ann DeGeorge, 81, of Centreville, VA (formerly of District Heights, MD and Chesapeake Beach, MD) passed away on April 10, 2020. Born on April 2, 1939 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of Raymond Patrick Roche and Lillian Matthews Roche.

Carol was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Michael DeGeorge. They were married on May 2, 1959. She was the loving mother of Donna Downing (John), Jennifer DeGeorge, and Elizabeth Walters (John). She was the devoted grandmother to 5 grandchildren -- Jessica, Matthew, Taylor, Brodie, and Finn and a loving great grandmother to 1 great grandchild -- Connor. She was predeceased by one brother, Patrick Roche; loving sister to Willard Roche (Maureen), Robert Roche (Sherry), Dennis Roche (Jamie), Gary Roche (Amanda), and Joan Bradley and loving sister-in-law to Frank DeGeorge and Louise Alleva.

Carol loved sewing, spending time with her family, and was a big advocate for the Catholic Church. She was a member of OFS (Holy Family Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order.) She was an exemplary Franciscan, faithful in her observance of the OFS rule, and generous in her service. She held the position of fraternity Secretary for 7 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or .

www.leefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -