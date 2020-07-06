1/1
Carol Ann Gross
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Gross, 73, of Melbourne, FL passed away at home on March 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Louise (DeeDee) Casserly, and was born on November 18, 1947.

Carol is survived by her children Natalie and husband Rich, Kelly, John and wife Nicole; beloved grandchildren, Justin and wife Schwana, Steven, Dale, Savanah, Logan, Katelyn and JP. She also had the luxury to have three beautiful great-grandchildren, Jayden, Aleiyah and Graysen.

Carol spent most of her life living on the water in North Beach, Maryland and everyone who new her adored how much she loved ALL of her animals. She was always there for her neighbors and would do absolutely anything for her friends!! A celebration of life will be held on July 18, 2020 in North Beach. For more information, if you would like to pay your respects please contact the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved