On August 26, 2019, Carole A. Ewing, age 80, of North Beach, Maryland, born February 21,1939, in Pittsburgh, PA; beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Ewing; mother of the late Rhonda Dull; daughter of the late Arthur Lurk and Kathryn MacArthur. She is survived by children Sharon Ward, Thomas J. Ewing Jr., Karen Ironside, Chris Ewing; grandchildren Melissa Emerick, Andrea Clement, Landon Truax, Jennifer Ward, Brian Ward, Thomas J. Ewing III, Teresa Brown, Katrina Sims, Bradley Ewing, Tara Windels, Heather Windels, Brittany Ewing and Kristen Ewing; great grandchildren Piper, Evelynn, Emma, Max, Riley and Caroline; sisters Edith Liquori and Betty Brill.
She worked for many years and retired from Southern Maryland Oil in Owings, MD. After retiring, she became an avid bridge player, meeting many wonderful friends. She could sometimes be seen at card tables four days a week. She was also an excellent Scrabble player who was always up for the challenge.
Carole loved cooking big meals, crab feasts and gathering family at her homes in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Among many other cherished memories, Christmas Eve will always be treasured by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Burial services were held in Pittsburgh, PA. A Memorial Service is to be held in North Beach at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Sept. 11, 2019