Catherine Rosaleen Barazzone (nee McLaughlin), 76, of Derry, Northern Ireland, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019.

Rosaleen was born to Patrick and Flora McLaughlin on Sept. 3, 1942 in Derry, Northern Ireland. She was one of 12 children. She married Vincent "Bart" Barazzone in 1963. She emigrated from Ireland to America where she and her husband lived together in Northern Virginia. They later moved to Lusby, MD. Together, Rosaleen and Bart raised three children.

Rosaleen leaves as her legacy three children: Patrick Barazzone (Pamela Barazzone), Monique Combs (Todd Combs), and Leigh Barazzone (David Stratton).

Stateside, she leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren: Brittany Hailer, Dylan Hailer, Wesley Sawyer; her nephew, Michael McLaughlin (Katie McLaughlin); her niece, Lisa McLaughlin (Scott Norton); her great nephews: Sam and Jacob Nolte; her great niece, Madilyn McLaughlin; her brother-in-law, Samuel Barazzone (Gweneth Barazzone); and her sisters-in-law: Esther Barazzone (Samuel Black) and Margaret Capers (Dominic Capers).

In Ireland, she leaves to cherish her memory her sisters: Monica Herron (Charles Herron), Stella Brown (Roy Brown), Flora Ball (Brian Ball); her brothers: Brendan McLaughlin, Noel McLaughlin (Pat McLaughlin); her many nieces and nephews including Monique and Leigh Herron, Kate and Andrew Brown, Noel and Maria King, and Pat Pennifold, Catherine Hilton and Anne Waring.

Rosaleen was a fierce, funny and loving lady. Her hobbies included spending time at the beach, painting, stained glass, sewing, going to church, collecting and making wooden birds and displaying her many paintings. Family will remember her incomparable beauty, lovely gardens, and selfless willingness to help others in need.

Rosaleen believed in the Sacred Heart and the Divine Mercy. She also believed in all things chocolate. She brought healing and comfort to friends, family and strangers. She loved her family fiercely and always kept her door open for a fireside chat. She made sure to travel home to Ireland as often as possible to visit her sisters and brothers.

Rosaleen's robust personality and wit leaves behind an echo that will be cherished by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bart Barazzone; her brothers: John, Phillip, Terrance, Max, and Kenneth McLaughlin; her sister, Moya McLaughlin; and her father and mother, Patrick and Flora McLaughlin.

A funeral service is scheduled for June 2019 at St. Mary's Creggan Parish in Derry, Northern Ireland. The service will be live-streamed for mourners in America. http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Date will be announced.

The family requests that donations be made to St. Mary's Creggan Parish, in lieu of flowers.