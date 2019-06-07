Kermit Robert Dyke, 104 of Solomons, MD, formerly of Lusby, MD, and McLean, VA, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, in Solomons, MD. He was born on August 22, 1914, in Philadelphia, PA. Soon after he was adopted by Nellie A. (Brumbaugh) Dyke and Hosmer R. Dyke. He was the loving husband to Barbara Williams Dyke whom he married on March 17, 1951, in Ft. Myers, VA.

Kermit grew up in Los Angeles, CA, and graduated from the United States Military Academy, West Point, in 1940. He served first with the Army Air Corp and then the United States Air Force during his 22 year career in the military. As a pilot, he flew more than 40 different planes and was Commander of Air Defense Sectors in Africa, Sardinia, South France, and Italy during WWII. Following the war, he was actively involved with The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and was stationed at AF bases in Virginia, Canada, Missouri, and Colorado. Kermit later retired from Rockwell International, moving with wife, Bobbe, to Calvert County for 30 years.

Kermit had many interests, a sharp wit and was a natural-born leader. He was an expert marksman and a member of various pistol teams (including at West Point). He was always very active in governance of local community associations and was especially passionate about his involvement in West Point alumni affairs serving as Class of '40 President for many years. In May, 2018, Kermit led the West Point alumni parade as the oldest living USMA graduate. Kermit and Bobbe were also long-time members and very active with their beloved Solomon's Island Yacht Club, forging many lasting friendships in their senior years.

Kermit, a loving husband, father and grandfather believed strongly in the value of family gatherings and provided wonderful opportunities for family members to enjoy each other and stay connected.

Kermit is survived by his children, Kermit R. Dyke, Jr. (Marty) of Westfield, NJ, Robert L. Dyke of Afton, VA, Patricia D. Miller (Jeff) of Durango, CO, and Joanne C. Astin (Bill) of Mechanicsville, VA; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Laurel (Dyke) Phillips, and adopted and half sisters and brothers.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at Asbury Solomons Auditorium, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solmons, MD 20688 with Rev. Charles Harrell officiating. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, date TBA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the USMA "Long Gray Line Fund", www.westpointaog.org/waystogive or Benevolent Fund at Asbury Solomons.