Cynthia Christine Harvat
1960 - 2020
Cynthia (Cindy) C. Harvat, 60, of Prince Frederick, MD, died October 3, 2020. She was born in New Brunswick, N.J., daughter of Ronald and Christine Harvat of Chesapeake Beach, MD. She moved to Bowie, MD as a child, graduating from Largo High School in 1979, and worked at the Library of Congress. Cindy kept her childlike spirit throughout her life and enjoyed giving silly gifts to her nieces and nephews. She liked the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, and palm trees, and loved her family and rescue dogs, Brew and Rudkus. She is predeceased by her mother, Chris Harvat and siblings, Sharon and Gary. She is survived by her father, Ron Harvat; brother, Robert Harvat (Carol); sister Lorraine Shepardson (Ward); nieces, Crissy Welch (Josh), and Jessica Commodore (Trey), Elaina Shepardson, nephew, Christian Shepardson, step niece, Crystal Hilton (Tim); and grand nieces, Kyleigh Welch, Skyler Commodore; and step nephew, Ricky Gray. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in her name to Tri-County Animal Shelter.

Published in The Calvert Recorder on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(301) 855-0888
