Cynthia Diana (Judson) Dickerson, 77, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and previously St. Leonard, MD, died on March 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John R. Dickerson and cherished mother and grandmother. A dear friend to many, she lived a selfless life of service and love.

Born in Plainfield, New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University (previously Newark State College), earning a BA and MA in early childhood education. She taught primary grades in North Plainfield and Plainfield, New Jersey; Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Culpeper, Virginia; and Calvert County, MD.

Cynthia was very active in her community: she was a past president of the Calvert County Branch, American Association of University Women; participated and supported Maryland Episcopal Cursillo; held many leadership positions in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Gamma Phi Chapter; and was a long-time member of Christ Church, Port Republic.

She is survived by three sons: Jeffrey and his wife Elaine, of Millersville, MD; Clark and his wife Marnie Van Weelden, of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada; and Benjamin Lekberg and his husband Eric, of Indianapolis, Indiana. She was daughter of the late Jeffrey and Gladys (Metz) Judson, of Flemington, New Jersey; and sister of Kathleen Cook and husband Roger, of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey; and Jeffrey Judson Jr. and his wife Tommie Lou, of Waretown, New Jersey. She is survived by six grandchildren: Veronica, Theodore, Penelope, Arthur, Joshua (Lekberg), Whitney; and five nieces: Meredith and Heather Cook, Abigail Clark, Emily White, and Lara Macumber.

A Celebration of Life service will take place July 6, 2019, 2 p.m. at Christ Church, Port Republic, MD.

A Celebration of Life service will take place July 6, 2019, 2 p.m. at Christ Church, Port Republic, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Maryland Episcopal Cursillo, The Episcopal Church of Christ the King, 1930 Brookdale Road, Baltimore, MD 21244, www.marylandepiscopalcursillo.com