With deepest sorrow, we announce that David Allan Widman, 63, our beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend passed suddenly on Monday, August 17, 2020 at home. Born in Chicago, Illinois on November 11, 1956, he moved to Maryland at a young age and graduated from James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury, MD. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Business and served in the U.S. Navy for 8 years. He worked at the Office of Naval Intelligence for over 30 years. Dave's greatest joy was being with his family. He had the biggest heart and the sharpest mind and he moved through this world with grace and kindness. He was a big Chicago Sports Fan and his passion for sports was passed on to his family and friends. David will be missed every day by his wife, Peggy; sons, David Jr and Charlie; daughter, Maggie; father, Richard Widman; sisters Donna (Hank) Rebach; Debra (Bruzz) Truitt; Susan (Paul) Riley; brothers-in-law Charles Dougherty and Bill (Bernadette) Dougherty and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Ann Widman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 24 at 10:30 AM at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Owings. Interment will take place in MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's National Medical Center, Washington D.C.