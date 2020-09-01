David Eugene Taylor, age 79, of White Plains, met the Lord on August 28, 2020. He was born June 19, 1941 in English, West Virginia to Lundy Sanders , Sr. and Ruth Ester Taylor. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Sandra Sue Whitt Taylor, on September 4, 1960.He was preceded in death by his parents and son David E. Taylor IISurviving are his devoted and loving wife, Rev. Sandra Sue Whitt Taylor and daughter Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Cox (Donald) , seven Grandchildren , three Great grandchildren. two sisters and two brothers. Funeral Services will be held Friday September 4 at 12:00 P.M. at Good Shepherd UMC , 305 E. Smallwood Drive, Waldorf.