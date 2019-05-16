June 22, 1944~May 6, 2019

David Samuel Smith went to his heavenly home on Monday, May 6, 2019 from the Tidewell Hospice Home in Port Charlotte, FL. He had suffered for several years from Asbestosis and Chronic COPD.

David was married to his loving wife, Margaret "Maggie" Smith; and was preceded in death by his daughter, Liz Jones; father, Henry Smith; and mother, Thelma Louise Smith. He is survived by his grandchildren: Robert Atkinson, Autumn Atkinson, Liam Atkinson; his brother, Henry Smith Jr.; sister, Thelma Evans; two nieces: Donna and Wendy Smith; two nephews: Christopher Smith and Robbie Evans.

David enlisted in the United States Navy in 1964 where he served proudly for nine years. After that he worked at various automobile dealerships behind the scenes in the service departments and finally as an associate at Walmart for nine years before he retired.

David was extremely active in many Fraternal organizations. He was a life member of the VFW and served as Commander of Post 8133 for many years as well as Commander of District 1 in Maryland. He was also a life member of the MOC Grand of Maryland an belonged on the DAV and the American Legion and AMVETS organizations. David served as Exalted Ruler at Calvert Elks Lodge in Prince Frederick, MD, and served in various committees of the Maryland Delaware and DC Elks Association.

David was a member of Westbrook Baptist Church in Clovis, NM while living in New Mexico, and most recently was a member of Tri City Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, FL. He loved going to church services and hearing all the hymns.

David will be buried at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens in Clovis, NM, alongside of his daughter. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Furgus Tunnel of Westbrook Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Tri City Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, FL, with Pastor Jay Sheppard officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435.

www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 17, 2019