Dorothy M. Dixon, born and raised in Calvert County, MD, quietly departed this life on September 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. She is survived by her children, Hilda Davis and Marcus Plater, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Guilford, 7504 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia, MD. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Guilford, with visitation at 10 a.m., until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 12 p.m.. at the St, Edmonds United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3000 Dalrymple Road, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Sept. 18, 2019