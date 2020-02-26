Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Sprague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Sprague

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Sprague Obituary
Edward Sprague, 87, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, at Calvert County Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD. Ned is survived by his three children Jim, Beth, Jenny and his grandkids Cassie & Ben.

Ned started his career after school in the Army at Ft Holabird, MD, but soon moved on to a career at Lehman Brothers and eventually on to lead economic and tax policy think tanks in Washington, DC. Ned was dedicated to the world of finance and future economics of the world, but always made time to go on adventures with family and friends. Many adventures involved boats - canoes and kayaks, frostbiting on a nearly homemade Dyer Dhow named Ratfink, sailing the sunfish and the laser, and of course Sabrina and Sprinter. There were also adventures in moving, and Ned made sure that every home had a Rumpus Room. But nothing surpassed his dedication to his wife Pat. He loved his family, all of them, unconditionally. Full and Bye Ned.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -