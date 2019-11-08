|
Elizabeth "Beth" Catherine Rehkemper Burgess, 43, of Easton, MD, died on November 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Easton. She was surrounded by family and friends.
Beth is survived by her son William and husband John Burgess of Easton, MD; mother Molly Rehkemper of Chesapeake Beach, MD; and sister and brother in law, Jennifer and Jamie Humphreys of North Beach, MD.
Visitation will be held on November 16, 2019 from 1:00-2:00pm at Easton Church of God in Easton, MD. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Nov. 13, 2019