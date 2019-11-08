Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Elizabeth Catherine "Beth" (Rehkemper) Burgess


1976 - 2019
Elizabeth Catherine "Beth" (Rehkemper) Burgess Obituary
Elizabeth "Beth" Catherine Rehkemper Burgess, 43, of Easton, MD, died on November 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Easton. She was surrounded by family and friends.

Beth is survived by her son William and husband John Burgess of Easton, MD; mother Molly Rehkemper of Chesapeake Beach, MD; and sister and brother in law, Jennifer and Jamie Humphreys of North Beach, MD.

Visitation will be held on November 16, 2019 from 1:00-2:00pm at Easton Church of God in Easton, MD. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Nov. 13, 2019
