Ella Jane Bowen born on December 20,1927, passed away October 9, 2020 at the Asbury Solomons Skilled Nursing facility in Solomons Island Maryland with her family at her bedside.



She was born at the Merrimac coal mine community in Montgomery Co Virginia.



She was the daughter of Thomas Davis and Dada Weeks.



She attended school in Floyd Co Virginia



She was a founding member of The First Baptist Church of Calvert Co Maryland. She enjoyed travel in North America.



Her artistic talent was expressed in her work with textiles. Examples of her work has earned her multiple first place and grand prize recognition in the county fair. She is known for her expertise in quilt making.



Survivors include George Rodney and Margaret Altizer, Connie and Ed Ridel, Roy and Margaret Altizer, and Betty Merkle. 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



She is predeceased by husbands George Esker Altizer and Malcolm Joe Bowen a.k.a. Mr. Joe. Sons, Rodger Dale Altizer and Tommy Bowen. Services were held by Rausch Funeral Home .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store