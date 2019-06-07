Home

Rausch Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Ellen Maiorany Fisk Obituary
Ellen Maiorany Fisk, 76, of Dunkirk passed away June 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 24, 1942 in Cohoes, NY to Vincent and Mary (Smith) Maiorany. Ellen was raised in Prince George's County, graduating from Suitland High School and then earning her Bachelor's of Education from the University of Maryland College Park. She married James C. Fisk in 1967 and they have lived in Dunkirk since 1983. She was employed as a food science teacher with Prince George's County schools and was later the Magnet Coordinator. Ellen enjoyed computerized machine embroidering, which she was very talented at, and also loved spending time with her husband, James.
She is survived by her husband James and brothers Vincent Maiorany of Charleston, SC and Thomas Maiorany of Marlow Heights.
Family and friends will be received Wednesday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings where a memorial service and celebration of Ellen's life will follow at 12 Noon.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on June 12, 2019
