Emerson Bayne Phillips of Gambrills, MD, was born on Feb. 4, 1940 and passed away on July 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; and brother Jim Phillips and his wife Libby, of Englewood, FL. Also surviving are stepsons: Jason and Robby Jett Jr.; niece, Julie Jones and nephew, Paul Phillips.
He served in the Army and was employed by the Calvert Independent and retired from the Government Printing Office.
His sense of humor and presence will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A private burial service is to be held for the family and close friends.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on July 5, 2019