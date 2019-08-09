|
On Tuesday, August 6, Evelyn H. Hedgman, 99, of Prince Frederick MD, formerly of Hyattsville MD passed away peacefully with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mary Harden, sister Marion Payne, and grandson Alan Rogers. Evelyn was the matriarch of five family generations. She is survived by a sister, Carol Woodhouse, daughter, Sally Brown, son, John G. (Jack) Hedgman (Nuray), two grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Evelyn worked for the U.S. Dept. of Commerce for several years, and was an accomplished painter of oils, loved dogs, and was an avid reader of books to the end of her life. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Washington D.C. at a to be determined date in September. Arrangements by Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, MD.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Aug. 14, 2019