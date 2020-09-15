Geary Alan Cox, 68, a long-time resident of Calvert County passed away August 22, 2020. He was born February 17, 1952 in Prince Frederick to Virginia (Jones) and Jep Hugh Cox. Geary was employed as a craftsman and installer for Capital Doors. He was also a member of the Carpenters Local Union 197. Geary was a very athletic person who enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a loyal, kind, and generous person, with a great sense of humor. Geary was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings Cheryl, Larry, and Mark Cox. He is survived by his niece Tonya R. Fowler, and great nephew Raymond Andrew Fowler. A celebration of Geary's life will be held on Saturday, October 10 from 2-7 PM at the Tribes Motorcycle Club, 103 Friendship Road, Friendship, MD 20758.