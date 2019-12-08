Home

Grandison Greer "Buck" Allen


1940 - 2019
Grandison Greer "Buck" Allen, Jr., 79, of Holland Point, MD & Honolulu, HI passed away 12/4/19. He was born 9/26/40 in Washington, D.C. to Grandison Greer Sr. & Lillian (May) Allen. Grandison was a graduate of Penn State University & University of Southern California with master's degrees in public administration & civil engineering. He was a civil engineer, owning & operating Kaikor Construction. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, fishing, playing bridge & traveling.

Grandison is survived by his wife Kay J. Allen of Holland Point, MD & Honolulu, HI, children Kari Greenwell & husband Robert of Honolulu, HI, Kelly Griffin & husband Luke of Sacramento, CA, & Kristi Nickols & husband Patrick of Long Beach, CA. Grandchildren Brianna, Jenna, Alyssa, Tanner, Riley, Allison & Zachary, brother Gerald Allen of Florida & sister Gay Duty of Virginia.

Published in The Calvert Recorder on Dec. 11, 2019
