Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
No Thyme To Cook
Solomons, MD
Harry R. Fluharty Jr.

Harry R. Fluharty Jr. Obituary
Harry R. Fluharty Jr. (Buddy), of Lusby, MD, formerly of Denton, MD, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the UofM Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. He was 81 years old.
Born at home in Denton, Mr. Fluharty was the son of the late Harry Rufus Fluharty Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Sharp Fluharty. He was a 1959 graduate of the Caroline High School in Denton.
Mr. Fluharty was a carpenter and had worked for multiple construction companies. The last one was with the State of MD Department of General Services in Annapolis from which he retired after almost 25 years. He loved woodworking, horseshoes, bowling, fishing, sharks tooth hunting, and was a big fan of NASCAR and Jimmie Johnson.
Mr. Fluharty is survived by his wife, Laura Virginia Fluharty (Ginny), of Lusby; two daughters: Donna L. House (Jim), of St. Leonard, MD; Mary Kay Hubbard (Chuck), of Bloomington, Ill.; three sisters: Nancy Willis, of Denton; Betty Tarbutton, of Dover, DE; Peggy Kautz, of Carlisle, PA; his three grandchildren whom he adored: Erin Lyn Beyer (Christopher), Brandon James House, Zachary Frederick Hubbard; and his two great grandchildren whom he also adored: Kayla Lynn Beyer and Andrew John Beyer. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Franklin "Sonny" Fluharty; and also an infant sister.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton, where friends may call from 12 until 1:30 before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery. In addition, there will be an informal gathering for Buddy's family and friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5th, at the No Thyme To Cook in Solomons, MD.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, P.O. Box 189, Solomons, MD 20688 or to the by going to .
To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 3, 2019
