Hazel Estelle Toole, 81, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on November 28, 2019.
Hazel was born on August 13, 1938 in Silver Hill, MD to Lillian and Earl Wood. Shortly after graduating from high school, she married Russell William Toole and settled down in Suitland, later moving to Clinton, Temple Hills, and then Prince Frederick.
She dedicated her life to her family, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Hazel was an avid gardener and loved the challenge of putting together puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Hazel is survived by her husband, three daughters - Joy Sadler (Charles), Joan Hackett (Ray), Janet Lauzon (Brian), nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 am until start of Funeral Services at 12:00 pm Owings, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Dec. 6, 2019