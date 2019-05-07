On the evening of May 4, 2019, Gene passed away peacefully after a 7-year battle with cancer. Gene was being visited and comforted by family members at the Georgetown University Medical Center at the time of his passing. Gene was 77 years old.

Gene Lilly Sr. was born in the town of Flat Top in Mercer County West Virginia on March 8, 1942. He was the third son of Esther M. and Woodrow Wilson Lilly. He was married to Connie Sue Lilly (nÃ©e Wimmer) for 56 years.

Gene is survived by his wife; children: Karen and Gene Jr.; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and five brothers and sisters.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He enjoyed planting things and telling jokes. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 10, from 5-8 p.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home located at 4405 Broomes Island Rd., Port Republic, MD. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highland Memorial Gardens.

For additional information, go to: www.rauschfuneralhomes.com Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 8, 2019