Hermetta Armiger
Hermetta Armiger


1947 - 2019
Hermetta Armiger Obituary
Hermetta Armiger, 71, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019. She lived in Maryland for 68 years, most of it in Calvert County. She moved to North Carolina four years ago. She was preceded in death by her parents Everett Quinton and Mollie Ettamae Hersey and brother Jerry Richard Lawson. She is survived by her loving husband Roger L. Armiger Sr.; children Hermetta Ann (Bobby) Gibson, Roger L. (Liz) Armiger Jr., Charlotte E. Viland, and Everett (Heather) Armiger; grandchildren Angela Neale, Melissa Campbell, Roger Armiger III, Kayla and Eric Viland, Kyran and Jaimi Gibson, and Gracesyn and Kineigh Armiger; and great grandchildren Terrell, Marissa and Joshua Neale, Caiden and Logan Campbell, and soon to be born Alayna Rae Hawksworth. Memorial services were held Saturday August 24th at Gentry Funeral Home in NC.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Sept. 4, 2019
