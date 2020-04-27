|
Beloved wife, mother and Mema, passed away on April 26, 2020 with loving memories by family members. Ida married and focused on her greatest passion of being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Ida enjoyed in her spare time, gardening, shopping for and collecting antiques. She had many hobbies and enjoyed crocheting and traveling with her children. Ida was also an active member of the Veterans of Foreign War VFW. She was an optimist who always saw the good in people. She was a mom to many, a wonderful friend and a giving, caring, selfless woman. She lived for her family, and was the best mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother. She was there to comfort and make you smile. Today, Melvin welcomed home his loving wife, and our family lost a bit of our heart. You are so loved and will be missed. You left a lasting mark on this world and in our lives. Rest in paradise, beautiful lady. Ida was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 64 years Melvin A. Tyler, her daughter Virginia L. Jewell, and her brother Frank T. Vendemia. She is survived by her daughters Marion T. Thomas and husband Joseph Thomas of Berlin, MD, Beverly A. Halton and husband John F. Halton of Dunkirk, MD, son-in-law William Jewell of Golden, CO, and a brother John F. Vendemia of Cheverly, MD. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers of expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 1, 2020