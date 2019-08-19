|
Jaime Ernesto Rivera, known to family and friends as Jim, went to be with Our Lord on August 16, 2019 after a ten-month battle with brain cancer.
He is survived by his wife Angeline, his daughter Deborah Naugle and her husband Timothy, His sons James Rivera and William Rivera, his brother Luis Rivera, three grandchildren, Amanda Tate, Neena Cassell and Henry Williams and their spouses and three great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Ethan, and Bella.
The family will receive friends on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 10 till the start of Mass at 11 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Prince Frederick, MD. Interment is private.
Arrangements are with Rausch Funeral Home in Port Republic, Maryland.
