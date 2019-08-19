Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rausch Funeral Home
4405 Broomes Island Rd
Port Republic, MD 20676
(410) 586-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaime Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaime Ernesto "Jim" Rivera


1939 - 2019
Send Flowers
Jaime Ernesto "Jim" Rivera Obituary
Jaime Ernesto Rivera, known to family and friends as Jim, went to be with Our Lord on August 16, 2019 after a ten-month battle with brain cancer.

He is survived by his wife Angeline, his daughter Deborah Naugle and her husband Timothy, His sons James Rivera and William Rivera, his brother Luis Rivera, three grandchildren, Amanda Tate, Neena Cassell and Henry Williams and their spouses and three great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Ethan, and Bella.

The family will receive friends on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 10 till the start of Mass at 11 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Prince Frederick, MD. Interment is private.

Arrangements are with Rausch Funeral Home in Port Republic, Maryland.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jaime's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.