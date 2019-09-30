|
JAMES "JIM" F. COSTELLO, JR., Det. Sgt., Metropolitan Police (ret.), age 89, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Martha Mary [Manning] Costello, loving father of Claire Barry, Mary Jo Smith (Greg), Katie Costello (Kurt Walter), James F. Costello III, Suzanne Costello (Gil Zalc), Thomas Costello (Janine), and Joan Costello (Jerry Clark). Grandfather of 17 grandchildren and12 great-grandchildren; beloved brother of Dolores Cunningham of Chelmsford, MA and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntingtown VFD, P O Box 482, Huntingtown, MD 20639. Services were handled by Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD 20736
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Oct. 2, 2019