James Vivien Pitcher Obituary
James Vivien Pitcher, "Tony", 81, of Broomes Island, MD, passed away on April 3, 2019 at his home. He was born in Broomes Island on Feb. 9, 1938 to the late C. Vivien and Ella F. Pitcher.
Tony was a member of IBEW Local 26 for 50 years, and a life long waterman. He was a devoted family man, and loved to tease his grandchildren. He leaves behind many genuine friends.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jacqueline E. Pitcher; father of Mark Pitcher, Lori McCarty (Jeff), Melissa Brooks (Teddy), Robert Pitcher, (Kim), and the late James Pitcher; grandfather of Jeffrey, Christopher, and Robert Denton; Kelly Kolb; Rachel, Amanda and Anthony Pitcher; Samantha McCarty; and adopted granddaughter, Olivia Sylver. He is also survived by his great grandchildren: Thomas and Gabriel Denton; Aiden and Paxton Schwenk; and his sister, Shirley Waters.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 8, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD, where services will be held on Tuesday, April 9 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Broomes Island Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Leonard Fire Department.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Apr. 10, 2019
