Janet Lynn Pometto, 63, of Sunderland, Md. passed away February 9, 2019. She was born May 10, 1955 in Monongahela, PA, to John William and Elizabeth Janet (Blackburn) Youngman. Janet was raised in Riverdale, MD, and graduated from Parkdale High School. She married Robert Pometto on March 27, 1998 and they lived in Bowie before moving to Sunderland in 2003.

She was employed as a data management specialist with OPM, retiring after 38 years. Janet enjoyed playing slot machines, bowling, aerobics, and she loved animals. She will be remembered as a loving and giving person.

Janet is survived by her husband, Robert Anthony Pometto; a step-daughter, Katie Pometto; sister, Patricia Corridan, of Olney; and brothers: John and Jeffrey Youngman, of Rockledge, FL; and Andrew Youngman, of Chesapeake Beach. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends will be received Monday, February 18, from 6-8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton. Published in The Calvert Recorder on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary