Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Marian Gray


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet Marian Gray Obituary
Janet Marian Gray, 84, of North Beach, passed away February 2, 2019. She was born Dec. 14, 1934 in Washington, D.C., to Ellery Cleary and Marguerite (Cooper) Haynes. Janet was raised in Mt. Rainier and lived in North Beach for most of her life.
She was employed as a bartender at B&G Tavern in Accokeek, MD. Janet enjoyed gardening, flowers, working in the yard, cooking, making Christmas cookies, adult coloring books, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family.
Janet was preceded in death by her husbands: William M. Brooks Sr. and Irvin W. Gray; son, Charles Ray Brooks; and brothers: Donald, Roger, Ellery, Loring and Robert. She is survived by her children: Denise L. Brooks, of North Beach; Kathryn S. Brooks, of Middleburg, FL; Gail M. Brooks and husband John, of King George, VA; and William M. Brooks Jr., of Deltona, FL. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Clock, of Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received Wednesday, February 6, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A funeral service and Celebration of Janet's Life will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery.
To leave a condolence, visit: www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.