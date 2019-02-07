Janet Marian Gray, 84, of North Beach, passed away February 2, 2019. She was born Dec. 14, 1934 in Washington, D.C., to Ellery Cleary and Marguerite (Cooper) Haynes. Janet was raised in Mt. Rainier and lived in North Beach for most of her life.

She was employed as a bartender at B&G Tavern in Accokeek, MD. Janet enjoyed gardening, flowers, working in the yard, cooking, making Christmas cookies, adult coloring books, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family.

Janet was preceded in death by her husbands: William M. Brooks Sr. and Irvin W. Gray; son, Charles Ray Brooks; and brothers: Donald, Roger, Ellery, Loring and Robert. She is survived by her children: Denise L. Brooks, of North Beach; Kathryn S. Brooks, of Middleburg, FL; Gail M. Brooks and husband John, of King George, VA; and William M. Brooks Jr., of Deltona, FL. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Clock, of Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received Wednesday, February 6, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A funeral service and Celebration of Janet's Life will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Published in The Calvert Recorder on Feb. 6, 2019