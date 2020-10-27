1/1
Jay Knapp (Knapp) Magtutu
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Knapp Magtutu, 86, of Chesapeake Beach, MD died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Hospice of the Chesapeake, Annapolis, Maryland.

She was born September 27, 1934 in Washington D.C. the daughter of

Edgar, Sr., and Nathalia Knapp.

She was married to Nicholas Magtutu for 67 years.

She is survived by her children, Margo, Michael and Gregory and his wife, Loree; grandchildren, Jay and his wife Maryann, Michael Jr., Crystal, Lisa, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Davion, Aalayah, Zaeviar, Devin, Dustin, Bryden, and Dakota, and a large extended family.

The family will receive friends in Rausch Funeral Home 8325 Mt. Harmony Ln. Owings, MD on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6-9:00 p.m.

Services will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, VA.

www.phelpsfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rausch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved