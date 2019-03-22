Home

Jerry Allen Whittaker Obituary
Jerry Allen Whittaker, 74, of Huntingtown, passed away March 19, 2019. He was born Sept. 30, 1944 in Canebrake, WV, to Morgan and Lovie (Gibson) Whittaker.
Jerry was raised in Amonate, VA, in coal mining camps. He moved to Washington, D.C. with his family when he was 14. Jerry was employed as a truck driver with HD Supply, delivering construction materials. He married Norma Lynne Weakley on May 25, 1996 and they lived in Huntingtown. Jerry enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, and working in the yard.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Norma Lynne Whittaker, of Huntingtown; stepdaughters: Virginia Meadows and husband Alan, of Huntingtown; Dawn Ohanessian and husband Aris, of Harrisonburg, VA; and grandchildren: Robert, Steven and Tyler Meadows, and Calla Ohanessian.
Family and friends were received Thursday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service followed at 12 Noon. Interment followed in Southern Memorial Gardens.
Donations in Jerry's name may be made to the .
To leave a condolence, visit: www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Mar. 22, 2019
