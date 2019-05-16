Home

Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerry Douglas Tasker


Jerry Douglas Tasker Obituary
Jerry Douglas Tasker, 67, of Owings, MD passed away May 13, 2019. He was born March 9, 1952 in Madison, NC, to Austin and Della (Smith) Tasker.
Jerry has been a resident of Calvert County for the past 11 years, where he has owned and operated Calvert County Tree Experts. Jerry is known to his friends as "Cowboy" or "The Tree Guy" and in his leisure time he enjoyed cooking, motorcycles, gardening, laying out in the sun, and spending time with family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his children: Tina Rader and husband Rusty, of Huntingtown; Crystal Tasker and husband TJ Morsell, of Chesapeake Beach; Jerry Tasker Jr., of York, PA; Cole Tasker, of Dunkirk; grandchildren: Rusty, Denali, Brian, Kassi, Kaylyn, Ric, Nevaeh, Brooklyn, Breezie, Jade, Kaylee, Kaden, Jordan; five great grandchildren; siblings: Rick, Roger and Cheryl Tasker; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bobby Tasker.
Family and friends will be received Thursday May 23, from 6-8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Fairview Lutheran Church Cemetery in Gore, VA.
To leave a condolence, visit: www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 17, 2019
