Jessie Jo Bowen, 93, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her daughter and son-in-law's home, surrounded by family. Jessie Jo was born in Tiffin, Ohio, on June 23, 1926. She was the second child of four children, born to Harry and Mary Elizabeth Litzenberger.

She lived on a large farm with her family until the age of 13, when they moved to Washington, D.C. She graduated from Central High School in 1944 and began working as a Secretary at World News Report in D.C.

In 1946, on a trip to Calvert County with a friend, she met and later married the love of her life, Arthur Bowen. They raised two children: Bonnie and Jay, while living in Huntingtown.

She returned to work as a Secretary for the Draft Board in Prince Frederick and then the Federal Government. Following that job, she began her political career where she served as Treasurer for Calvert County for 20 years, having been elected five times to that position and as Judge of the Orphans Court for 12 years which was also an elected position. During those years she was actively involved in many civic and charitable organizations. She loved her family and the Lord and served her church in many capacities. She enjoyed gathering with family and friends; being active whether it was playing cards, going to McDonald's, or anything that involved being around people. There wasn't a person she saw that wouldn't receive a big "Hello, I'm Jessie Jo".

Jessie Jo was preceded in death by her husband, J. Arthur Bowen; son, Jay Bowen; grand son-in-law, Kris McCarthy; sisters: Anna Mary Lonning, Martha Jane Spalding; and a brother, Harold Litzenberger. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Bowen McGuffin and husband Ritchie B., of Huntingtown; daughter-in-law, Terry Bowen, of Huntingtown; grandchildren: John McGuffin and Joy McCarthy, both of Huntingtown; Lauren Bowen Holt and husband Chris, of Rockville, MD; and great grandchildren: Morgan and Ryan McGuffin; Cole, Carson, and Carly McCarthy.

A visitation was held Monday, July 1 at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, MD. Services will be held Tuesday, July 2 at Trinity U.M. Church, Prince Frederick, followed by interment at Asbury Cemetery. Published in The Calvert Recorder on July 3, 2019