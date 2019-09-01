|
Joan Hatfield is so much more than a list of her accomplishments and the people closest to her. It is hard to find the words needed to express how deeply she loved people, enriched relationships and enjoyed living life to the fullest.
She loved with all of her heart. From politics to fly fishing to a good game of gin with friends, it was an "all-in" affair. Joan was a powerful community leader as a professional and volunteer. She made a positive difference with everyone she touched. She spent her last days surrounded by her children and passed peacefully with loving family by her side.
Preceded by her parents Blanche Patton Groesbeeck Foster and John P. Groesbeeck II. Survived by her twin sister Jean Kahn; her children Hugh (son) and Cherryl Hatfield, Sandy (daughter) and Jeff Clubb, and Michele (daughter) and Jeff Quesenberry; her grandchildren Amber and Logan Hatfield, Tristan and Skyelar Clubb, and Justin and Lance Quesenberry; and her great-grandchild Liliana Quesenberry.
Published in The Calvert Recorder from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019