John Albert Cosgrove Sr.


1929 - 2020
John Albert Cosgrove Sr. Obituary
Col John Albert Cosgrove

90, Prince Frederick, MD

Col John A. Cosgrove died on January 19, 2020 at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House.

He was born on October 28, 1929 to Michael and Florence Garetta Cosgrove in Brooklyn, New York.

His parents preceded him in death. Three daughters and two sons survive him. 14 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren also survive him.

Family will receive friends at Trinity Church on Sunday, January 26 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 27 at Trinity Church at 1100 a.m. Interment will be in Wesley Cemetery, Prince Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, MD or Trinity Church at PO Box 2142, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Jan. 31, 2020
