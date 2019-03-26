Resources More Obituaries for John Parran Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Douglas Parran

Obituary Condolences Flowers In the stillness before dawn on Friday, March 22, 2019, John Douglas "Doug" Parran peacefully passed from this life to the next. His unwavering faith in Jesus Christ supported him through his long ordeal and was an inspiration to all those who loved and cared for him. He spent the last three months of his life at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House on Sixes Road in Prince Frederick. They provided palliative care and his close circle of family and caregivers insured that during his final weeks, he was never alone.

Born Oct. 21, 1952 in Washington, D.C., to Thomas Parran Jr. and Addie Marie Bonner, he spent his early life between Maryland and California, all the while maintaining close ties to the friends and families in both locations.

The third generation in his family to attend Charlotte Hall Military Academy in Charlotte Hall, Doug's education continued through diligent self-study in areas about which he was most passionate: Technology, vintage cars, and music. Some will remember his aptitude at repairing early VCRs while he stayed at the family's farm in St Leonard. He also participated in the operations of the family's transportation business: Maryland Bus Line and Parran Limousines.

Recognizing the cultural shift in the county, he felt it was important to document everyday events and honed his videography skills recording parades, car shows, concerts and events throughout the Calvert County and beyond. Notably, he created a video compilation for once Presidential Candidate, Bob Dole. As well, his creative mind conceived and built one of the first on-line social dating platforms long before they became popular.

In 1998, he was elected as County Commissioner and served during a time of tremendous growth and change in the county until 2002. He greatly appreciated the opportunity to serve the people of Calvert County and worked very hard to serve them to the best of his ability.

Despite his dwindling health, he remained determined to stay in touch with his community of friends in Southern California. In August of 2018, to the amazement of his doctors, he galvanized the strength to return to welcome the newest grandchild in his best friend's family, in Oceanside, California.

John Douglas was preceded in death by his sister, Linda; and his parents. He is survived by his older brother, Thomas Parran lll, of St. Leonard; and his first cousins: Anne Parran Sledge, of Lusby; Edward Sledge, of Baltimore; Elizabeth Wagner Kirkley, of Charleston, South Carolina; Robert Bond Wagner, of Silver Spring, MD, and their families and children.

Family and friends are invited to attend historic Christ Church on Broome's Island Road, in Port Republic for an 11 a.m. service on Friday, March 29th. Internment will follow in the family plot at the church. Afterwards, fellowship, music and food will be shared at Adam's Rib on Route 4.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doug's memory to Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick would be appreciated. They served him well. Published in The Calvert Recorder on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries