John Patrick Flynn of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away on November 13, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born on October 22, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of the late John Patrick Flynn and Myrtle Dickerson Flynn. John was a graduate of Iona College (B.S. Physics) and Notre Dame University (M.S. Physics). John was a high school teacher, a corporate director and a consultant. He taught Physics and Math in New York and San Francisco, and because he loved putting Physics into practice, he helped his students build the first amateur radio station and the first closed circuit TV at their respective high schools. He was the director of Security and Training at NBC Burbank Studios, where his favorite activity was making sure the Johnny Carson Show live broadcast was "secure". He was a technical training consultant for the Jet Propulsion Lab, AT&T Research Labs, and Ford Aerospace, as well as several banks and manufacturing companies. John was married to the "love of his life" and Soul Mate, Peggy. John had many hobbies: sailing, photography, amateur radio, astronomy, U.S. history, weather, boat building and maintenance, and traveling to coastal U.S locations. John was very proud of his U. S. Coast Guard Captain's license (Masters 50 ton). He especially loved sailing his Island Packet 32 around the Chesapeake Bay with Peggy and friends. John was the Rear Commodore for several yacht clubs and enjoyed all the social activities that go with boating. He was the first President of the Homeowners Association at his townhouse complex in North Beach, establishing procedures as well as legal and financial organization. He taught 8th grade Faith Formation at St. Anthony's Catholic church in North Beach and volunteered in the Parish Office. Over the years, John lived in Illinois, New York, California, New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland. Once he and Peggy moved to Calvert County, he loved the rural environment and small town friendliness he found. Surviving are his wife Peggy; brother Ronald Flynn (Colleen McAuliffe). He was predeceased by his sister, Susie. The family of John Flynn wishes to thank you for your love, support, and your great source of comfort during this time. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, November 20 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 10:00 Am at St. Anthony's Church in North Beach with interment to follow in Jesus the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Owings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvert Hospice or the Ladies of Charity Calvert County.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Nov. 15, 2019