Joseph "Joey" Francis Angle, 48 of St. Leonard, MD died Thursday at his home. He is survived by his wife, Rose Angle, his son Jimmy Angle and his sister Barbara Shaw (her husband Mark and daughter Kory), as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis Harrington Angle and Barbara Jean (Masgay) Angle and a sister Karen Angle.
He was born in Leonardtown, MD, and grew up in Ridge, graduating from Great Mills High School in 1989.
Joey was a proud first responder, starting at the age of 16, volunteering with the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, Ridge Volunteer Fire department, Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as Chief, and Kentland Volunteer Fire Department. He worked in fire protection at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant until the early nineties when he left to pursue a career in law enforcement. He began his career in Alexandria as a deputy sheriff, transferred to the Calvert County Sheriff's Department and ended his career as a Sgt. With the Prince George's County Police Department. He was very proud of his squad.
Joey loved to listen to music and would often travel around the DMV to hear local bands. He loved his dogs and hanging out at "the spot" with his brother Sam Tiru.
A graveside service were held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Michael's Cemetery in Ridge, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Humane Society of Calvert County, PO Box 3505, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Jan. 3, 2020