Dr. Joseph P. Finizio, retired radiologist, died peacefully on Sunday, June 14th in Bethesda, MD. He was 76 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Lapietra Finizio, his son Joseph, daughter and son in-law Heather and John Hillmann. He was the proud "Pappa" of Isabela Rose Hillmann and Charlize Kane Hillmann. He was also survived by his brothers and sister in-laws Andrew and Claire Finizio, Tobin and Janice Finizio and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew Finizio and Theresa Finizio-Cerwinski and his sister Theresa Golon.
'Dr. Joe' was beloved and respected by his family, friends, and colleagues for a life defined by deep compassion, integrity, service to others and dedication.
Joseph received his medical degree from Georgetown University in 1971, followed by an internship at John Hopkins, and then a residency at Washington Hospital Center, in Washington DC.
He was a major with the US Army from 1975-1977. Following his service in the Army, he served as Director of Radiology at Southern Maryland Hospital (1977) and at Loudoun Memorial Hospital (1986).
In 1977, Joseph founded Radiology Imaging Associates (RIA), an influential and innovative radiology practice that today continues to serve patients in the communities of southern Maryland and northern Virginia as they did under his direction for 40 years. Although the practice grew to several hundred employees, it never lost its personal touch and because Joseph viewed the employees as RIA as an extension of his family, many of whom worked for him for decades. Over his career, he personally cared for countless patients and while medical colleagues respected his keen eye and knowledge, it was his warmth and compassion that those patients and their families remember.
Not your typical radiologist, Joseph was hard to keep in the reading room. He would much rather be out cracking jokes and chatting with patients in the lobby. He never met a stranger anywhere, but if he did, they weren't a stranger for long. Truly a charismatic character, his quick wit and brilliant smile were sure to create a lasting impression.
Joe and his Sharon made family the center of their lives and loved nothing more that hosting loud family dinners, spending time together on Tilghman Island, planning for the next family vacation or attending any and all activities to cheer for their beloved granddaughters.
He also enjoyed many hobbies in his 76 years. He got his first camera while in the Army, and over the next 45 years, he became an avid photographer. His favorite subjects were his family and he would spend hours showing off their pictures with deep pride to anyone he met. Always active, he enjoyed sailing, paddle boarding, kayaking, and gardening.
Following a small private service for immediate family, Joseph will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of his life is being planned for the future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan.org)
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Jun. 25, 2020.