71, of Indianapolis, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on October 2, 2019. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Frances Van Y; loving father to Christina Frederiksen (Paul), Stephanie Messer (Chris) and Aaron Van Y (Emily); loving grandfather to Ty, Zachary and Lydia. He was a devoted son to Harriet Dresser Chichester of Dares Beach Maryland.
Richard honorably served his country for 22 years in the United States Army as a Sergeant First Class Bandsman throughout Vietnam and Desert Storm. After leaving active duty, Richard continued to serve his country as a civil servant at Fort Benjamin Harrison Finance Center, retiring in 2015. Richard trained as a pilot, learning to fly small aircraft, enjoyed visiting National and State Parks, and was an avid model train enthusiast.
No funeral services will be held out of respect for Richard's wishes; instead celebrate his life by visiting a State or National Park. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Oct. 9, 2019