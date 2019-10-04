Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph VanY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Richard" VanY Jr.


1948 - 2019
Send Flowers
Joseph "Richard" VanY Jr. Obituary
71, of Indianapolis, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on October 2, 2019. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Frances Van Y; loving father to Christina Frederiksen (Paul), Stephanie Messer (Chris) and Aaron Van Y (Emily); loving grandfather to Ty, Zachary and Lydia. He was a devoted son to Harriet Dresser Chichester of Dares Beach Maryland.

Richard honorably served his country for 22 years in the United States Army as a Sergeant First Class Bandsman throughout Vietnam and Desert Storm. After leaving active duty, Richard continued to serve his country as a civil servant at Fort Benjamin Harrison Finance Center, retiring in 2015. Richard trained as a pilot, learning to fly small aircraft, enjoyed visiting National and State Parks, and was an avid model train enthusiast.

No funeral services will be held out of respect for Richard's wishes; instead celebrate his life by visiting a State or National Park. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.