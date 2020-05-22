Of Calvert County, MD, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack W. Mundy, Sr., loving mother of Jack Mundy, Jr. (Tammy), Margaret Webster (Jay) and Anita Mundy (Sally); devoted grandmother of Lindsey Thompson (Neil), Ryan Webster (Brianna), Ellen Mundy and Abigail Stook; and great-grandmother of Nathan and Grant Thompson, sister of Antoinette Bezold (Roland) and Helen Hodgson (Jimmy). Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD 20736, on Saturday, May 30th from 11 am until start of Funeral Services at 1 pm. Interment will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Memorial contribution may be made to the Alzheimer's Association - alz.org ~ OR ~ Calvert Hospice, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 22, 2020.