Joyce E. Beverly, 88, died peacefully at home on June 1, 2020, leaving many family and friends to cherish her loving memory.



Viewing Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at Sewell Funeral Home, 1451 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD. Service held Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m. at Sewell Memorial Gardens, 134 Tobacco Ridge Road, Prince Frederick, MD.



