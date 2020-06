Judith Marie (Alt) Dean, 79, of Huntingtown, MD passed away after a 17-month battle with cancer, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, on May 18, 2020.Judy was a loving wife, mother and a devoted daycare provider to many children for over fifty years.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles; her three children, Scott Dean (Bonnie), Owings, Shannon Persetic (Raymond), Huntingtown, and Mike Dean (Kelly), Gambrills; seven grandchildren, Tabitha, Leanna, and Jenna Dean; RJ (Candace) and Marissa Persetic; Samantha and Danny Dean; two bonus daughters, Linda Frick (Don), and Sherri Hosselrode (Tom); four bonus granddaughters, Madeline and Olivia Frick, and Ashleigh and Lilly Catlett; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends.A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations by check can be made out to Calvert Hospice, PO Box 838 Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or online at calverthospice.org