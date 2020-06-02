Judith Marie (Alt) Dean, 79, of Huntingtown, MD passed away after a 17-month battle with cancer, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, on May 18, 2020.
Judy was a loving wife, mother and a devoted daycare provider to many children for over fifty years.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles; her three children, Scott Dean (Bonnie), Owings, Shannon Persetic (Raymond), Huntingtown, and Mike Dean (Kelly), Gambrills; seven grandchildren, Tabitha, Leanna, and Jenna Dean; RJ (Candace) and Marissa Persetic; Samantha and Danny Dean; two bonus daughters, Linda Frick (Don), and Sherri Hosselrode (Tom); four bonus granddaughters, Madeline and Olivia Frick, and Ashleigh and Lilly Catlett; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations by check can be made out to Calvert Hospice, PO Box 838 Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or online at calverthospice.org.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Jun. 2, 2020.